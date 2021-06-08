Cape Town jazz guitarist releases debut album

ONE of Cape Town’s youngest full-time performing musicians, jazz guitarist, Timothy Ehrenreich has released his debut album, For Such a Time as This inspired during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This album was born during an unprecedented time, when Covid-19 a global pandemic was prevalent, affecting the world and resulting in a national lockdown in South Africa. The music is an honest and true reflection of my journey, whereby I decided to fuse all of my influences local and international. I am proud of my heritage, my roots, Cape Town, South Africa and the greater Africa,” said the 21-year-old.

“Travels as far as the USA and Spain, instilled a sense of pride in me of being African. On my journey I discovered places and people that inspired and connected me with the sounds of the ghoema, Cape jazz, smooth jazz, fusion and a sound that I can now acknowledge as my own. A Prayer For Africa, Remembering Errol, among other tracks on this album clearly depicts just how proud I am to be a son of the soil and being an African. I dedicate this album to those whom we lost during the Covid-19 pandemic and all those who mentored me.”

Ehrenreich's musical journey began at the age of 11 at The Ubuntu Music Academy. There he studied under guitarist Rodney Adonis, an excellent teacher, mentor and role model. Under Adonis' tutelage, he developed a passion for jazz and in particular, the guitar, as the instrument for interpreting this unique form of music.

He attracted the attention of local guitar legend, Derrick Scheepers, who also became an inspiring mentor, role model and close friend. Under Scheepers’ expert guidance and influence, he quickly gained increased confidence and greatly expanded his musical skill and technique on guitar.

Soon thereafter, he emerged as a well-qualified and sought-after jazz guitarist, becoming Cape Town's youngest full-time performing musician at age 16. He began working with well-known local and international artists in Cape Town and on tour to other cities.

In 2016, Ehrenreich from Mitchells Plain joined the popular Glenn Robertson Jazz Band as lead guitarist and in 2017 he formed his own band called, The Timothy Ehrenreich Collective, comprising some of Cape Town's most promising young jazz musicians, which has become in high demand.

Links to the album, can be found at https://timothyehrenreich.bandcamp.com/album/for-such-a-time-as-this or https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/timothyehrenreich/for-such-a-time-as-this