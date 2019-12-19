Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Refugees living in Cape Town yesterday held a day-long demonstration in solidarity with refugees worldwide, and in support of the Global Refugee Forum conference in Geneva, Switzerland. The demonstration in the CBD, during which refugee leader Jean-Pierre Bacous highlighted grievances and demands, was also in support of International Migrants Day, marked yesterday.

Speaking from the Central Methodist Mission’s steps, Bacous said they felt they would one day have to return to their countries of origin.

“It takes a refugee to understand the pain we’re going through. The world must come and rescue us before it is too late.

‘‘No one is coming to our aid,” said Bacous, who accused the world of being hypocrites and closing their eyes and ears to the plight of refugees.