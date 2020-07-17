Cape Town residents plan a number of initiatives to make Mandela Day memorable

Cape Town – A number of initiatives will provide locals with an opportunity to honour the legacy of Nelson Mandela through volunteering, community service and giving back on Mandela Day. The Nelson Mandela Foundation has planned a Mandela Day emergency food relief distribution in Potchefstroom with the 18th Nelson Mandela annual lecture to be delivered by UN Secretary-General António Guterres later in the day. Titled “Tackling the Inequality Pandemic: A New Social Contract for a New Era,” Guterres has dedicated this annual lecture to the late Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane. The lecture can be streamed at 3pm tomorrow via: https://events.nelsonmandela.org/ and youtube NPO Teach Transform Triumph (Trio) will use the day to feed 67000 impoverished individuals all over Cape Town.

Project director Imaan Anders said: “We would like to make a small difference in these people’s lives.

“We are appealing to all individuals who are able to contribute to this campaign by donating R50 to feed 10 people” using: Trio TTT FNB cheque account: 62702649560 or email [email protected]

Animal lovers have the chance to assist the Mdzananda Animal Clinic with its annual Kennel Building day with a lockdown twist.

Members of the public and corporate groups are encouraged to build kennels for township pets for Madiba Day from the comfort of their homes or offices.

The animal clinic team will send participants an instruction manual to build a kennel and a short list of building materials.

This event is free and the public is encouraged to make a donation.

To take part, email [email protected] or visit www.mdzananda.co.za for more information.

Local volunteer-run soup kitchen, Ladles of Love, is challenging the whole of Cape Town to get involved in a record-breaking attempt to make 125 000 sandwiches in an hour from their homes.

A total of 2 500 people are needed to make 50 sandwiches each, which will be distributed to the hungry across the province on the afternoon of Madiba Day.

A free sandwich-making kit will be given to all registered participants, including five loaves of Sasko bread and a tin of Rhodes quality jam.

The event will be hosted virtually and people can register to take part via: https://share.hsforms.com/1cQnHvjsPQECaLZ94ceFCvg4hk84

For more information, visit the organisation on social media or call 021 201 1244.

Cape Town-based NGO, Community Chest will launch a donation Drive-Thru campaign on the day.

People are invited to join the organisation at their Retreat Depot tomorrow to donate warm clothing, blankets, non-perishable food or to make a cash donation to clothe and feed the vulnerable.

They will be open for 67 minutes from 11am to 12.07pm. For more information, visit www.comchest.org.za

