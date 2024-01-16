Cape Town surfer dies at Seal Point

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged ocean users to adopt a safety-conscious approach around the coastline, on inland waterways and on coastal hiking trails. A Cape Town surfer died on Monday at Seal Point, St Francis Bay, just before 3pm, said spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

The surfer reportedly required medical assistance at Seal Point, Cape St Francis. “On NSRI members arriving on the scene we found a doctor assisting Kouga lifeguards and public members conducting CPR efforts on a man, believed to be aged 30, who we are informed is from Cape Town. “NSRI medics and paramedics assisted with the CPR efforts on the scene. Despite extensive CPR efforts, sadly the man was declared deceased. The body of the man has been taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services. Police have opened an inquest docket… NSRI commends surfers, who we believe had noticed that the man was in peril in the water, while surfing, and they were able to rescue the man to the shoreline,” said Lambinon.

Family of the deceased man were cared for on the scene by a trauma counsellor. Lambinon further said NSRI are appealing to bathers, boaters, paddlers, sailors, anglers and coastal hikers to be cautious around the coastline and on inland waterways and on coastal hiking trails. “Adopt a safety-conscious approach to swimming, boating, paddling and sailing. We appeal to motorists and pedestrians not to try to cross rivers swollen or flooded by storms, including low-lying motor vehicle bridges submerged under water by swollen or flooded rivers. Along the coastline, only swim at beaches protected by lifeguards.