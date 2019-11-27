Cape Town to host SA’s first biodegradable festival









The Cape Town Biodegradable Festival (#CTBF) will be held on February 29 next year at De Waal Park. File picture: Henk Kruger/Cape Argus Cape Town – Young people from around the world have joined forces to launch South Africa’s first biodegradable festival, as the race to counter the effects of climate change intensifies. The festival, to take place in Cape Town - which will be one of the first African cities to host such an event - will focus on educating the community about biodegradable alternatives to single-use plastic containers and waste management. The Cape Town Biodegradable Festival (#CTBF) will be held on February 29 next year at De Waal Park. It has been predicted that by 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the oceans, and the group of young people from across the planet wants to help prevent this from occurring through the CTBF. Plans for the festival started when a small group of friends decided to take action against the degradation of the environment.

Later, more volunteers came on board. The CTBF team now has 11 South African members from different cultures and backgrounds, and eight members from Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium and Argentina.

Each team member brings a special skill to the festival, and they all have one common goal: to help save the planet.

The CTBF is spearheaded by project architect Luvuyo Ndiki, the owner of Red Cup Village, which manufacturers biodegradable cups, and Vulisizwe Community Development, a non-profit company. Ndiki, an FNB Business Innovation Awards 2019 finalist, launched South Africa’s first 100% locally produced biodegradable cup, made from maize starch and sugar cane.

“The rapid increase of single-use plastic around the world is accelerating climate change, and South Africa is now known as a climate change hot-spot,” Ndiki said.

“This (climate change) is more evident than before, with rising temperatures, droughts, flooding, and unpredictable weather in our country.

“The goal of the CTBF is to raise environmental awareness, promote recycling and motivate consumers to use fewer plastic bags. We aim to help build sustainable communities as well as local entrepreneurs to stimulate green economic growth in South Africa.”

The provincial Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning is supporting the festival.

Department head Marius du Randt said: “We support and appreciate the contribution of the Cape Town Biodegradable Festival towards improving the environment of our city and province and educating the general public.”

Cape Times