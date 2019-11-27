The festival, to take place in Cape Town - which will be one of the first African cities to host such an event - will focus on educating the community about biodegradable alternatives to single-use plastic containers and waste management.
The Cape Town Biodegradable Festival (#CTBF) will be held on February 29 next year at De Waal Park.
It has been predicted that by 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the oceans, and the group of young people from across the planet wants to help prevent this from occurring through the CTBF.
Plans for the festival started when a small group of friends decided to take action against the degradation of the environment.