Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s billing and notification system (SAP) will be offline for necessary upgrades from 5pm on Friday, 22 November to 7am on Monday, 25 November.
This will affect municipal account enquiries, applications for rates rebates and indigent benefits, applications for debt payment arrangements, e-Services and service requests (C3 notifications) among others, the City said in a statement.
"As the City’s e-Services will not be available, it will have an impact on online transactions and on the submission of development applications. Conveyancing attorneys will also not be able to process the online rates clearance certificates.