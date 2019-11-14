Cape Town's billing service to go offline for system upgrades









Civic Centre File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s billing and notification system (SAP) will be offline for necessary upgrades from 5pm on Friday, 22 November to 7am on Monday, 25 November.

This will affect municipal account enquiries, applications for rates rebates and indigent benefits, applications for debt payment arrangements, e-Services and service requests (C3 notifications) among others, the City said in a statement.

"As the City’s e-Services will not be available, it will have an impact on online transactions and on the submission of development applications. Conveyancing attorneys will also not be able to process the online rates clearance certificates.





"The City sincerely apologises for any inconvenience, but the upgrade to the system is required and it is being done over the weekend so as to limit the impact on customers as much as possible.





"There will be some services that the City will be offering manually at its customer care walk-in offices that are normally open on a weekend.





"Customers will be able to make payments and they will also be able to be reconnected if acceptable payment has been made. It is important that they please bring their municipal invoice to avoid delays.





"The City’s Motor Vehicle Renewal offices that are open over the weekend will be open as normal as they work on the Natis system and not on SAP.



