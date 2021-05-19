Cape Winelands schools’ Covid-19 cases rise

Cape Town – The Cape Winelands has emerged an area of concern as at least seven schools had to be decontaminated over the past week, while Covid-19 infections continue to spike.

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said provincially there were 34 active cases of learners who tested positive for the coronavirus, and 36 teachers and non-teaching staff .

This is an increase from May 10 when there were 18 cases of teacher and non-teaching staff infections, and 15 learner cases.

“All cases have been in the Cape Winelands. All cases (except Stellenbosch HS) have reported only one positive case at their school. Not multiple cases,” Hammond said.

She said schools did not necessarily close during decontamination because it could be just a section of the school that required cleaning.

“Again, the rise in cases as reported by learners and educators is as a result of increases in cases in the same community. Teachers and learners are part of the community in which they reside, so will be susceptible to the virus like anyone else within that community. This is the same trend we have seen in previous areas.

“The WCED notes the increase in requests made by schools in the Cape Winelands over the past week. We are consulting the Department of Health. Schools are to continue to follow Covid-19 protocols and guidelines as required. We are monitoring the situation closely,” she said.

SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) Western Cape chairperson Jonovan Rustin said the last update they received about two weeks ago was that 11 teachers were infected.

Rustin said schools and teachers must now reinforce health and safety protocols.

“Sadtu Western Cape believes we must proceed cautiously going forward. We have seen a resurgence in Gauteng and in the Northern Cape. A school in Worcester also had to be decontaminated. We note with concern a more than 200% increase in cases among teachers,” Rustin said.

The Basic Education Department (DBE) is expected to meet this week to discuss a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, having noted that contact sports could be a contributor.

Rustin said contact sport should be halted as the country approached a third wave.

National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA (Naptosa) executive director Basil Mauel said while the DBE was discussing the infections trend, he cautioned against a knee-jerk reaction to shut down schools and stop sporting activities, as these were vital in the development of many young people.

Manuel urged schools and parents to follow protocols “slavishly”.

“We have noticed an uptick in infections in secondary schools. It is difficult to say or prove the link to sports.

’’We are saying, let's not overreact, youngsters are out there and all over show, that's the reality.

“Sports also creates that opportunity… let’s consider why it was allowed in the first place. Sports creates opportunities and outlets for young people,” Manuel said.

