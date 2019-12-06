CapeNature charged for putting down Athlone lion cub 'without consultation'









One of the three accused, Sulaiman Effendi, with the lion cub. Picture: Facebook Cape Town – A case has been opened against CapeNature by a police unit over an alleged lack of consultation after it emerged it had hastily euthanised a lion cub rescued from an Athlone home. The conservation body said this week they were “faced with one of the hardest decisions to make in conservation as a result of the illegal behaviour of three local men” when they sanctioned the euthanisation by a vet in August. CapeNature spokesperson Loren Pavitt said the cub was euthanised “later that (same) day after protocol was followed”. The four-month-old cub, with an estimated street value of R50 000, was found at an Athlone home on August 21 after police had followed-up leads when photos of the cub went viral on social media. The three accused – Sulaiman Effendi, Moegamat Rayaan Simons and Shurud Jacobs – are out on R5 000 bail each and face 14 charges relating to the protection of wild animals.

As the Stock Theft Unit did not have the capability to keep the animal, it had handed the lion cub over to CapeNature on the same day it was discovered, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said on Friday.

"It emerged later that the animal was subsequently put down in Wellington (on the same day)," said Potelwa.

"It was at this point members of the Stock Theft Unit opened a case at Wellington SAPS as there was no consultation with the unit about the intention or decision to euthanise the animal that is an exhibit in the contravention of Nature Conservation Ordinances case."

A case was opened in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act and the National Environmental Management Act.

The investigation continues and statements will be taken from relevant parties, Potelwa added.

Several interest groups have slammed CapeNature over its hasty decision to euthanise the cub. It's alleged that at least two lion sanctuaries had offered to give the lion cub a home.

The Paarl-based Drakenstein Lion Park, a sanctuary for rescued captive-born cats, said euthanasia should have been the last option in the decision-making process, CapeTalk reported.

The lion park's founder, Paul Hart, believes CapeNature could have considered alternatives for an animal born into captivity.

Pavitt said they had euthanised the cub “in line with international best practice guidelines” and stood by their decision.

“Options to rehabilitate the animal for release back into the wild or place it into an acceptable institution where it would receive the appropriate level of care were all carefully considered, but were found to not be viable or in line with sound conservation principles.

“In this case, it was clear that the cub was treated as a pet and habituated to humans and would be impossible to rehabilitate to a healthy natural behavioural state.

"Although there are facilities for keeping lions in captivity, there are no rehabilitation facilities in South Africa,” said Pavitt.

CapeNature said there were no successful cases of lions rehabilitated and successfully released into the wild.

“This was supported by the National Parliamentary colloquium on captive lion breeding and hunting in South Africa, which supports this and recommends no more lions find their way into permanent captivity.”

Pavitt said they too were saddened by the decision.

“It must be stressed that CapeNature did not take this decision lightly, and shares the public’s sadness that this was even necessary.”

Pavitt said they had received offers from various organisations to place the cub in captivity, however “existing facilities where lions can be kept operate as commercial ventures where animals are displayed to the public for an admission fee”.

