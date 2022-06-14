CapeStorm: Pics and Video

Cape Town - Strong winds and heavy rains are causing havoc as an intense cold front persists across Cape Town. Localised flooding on the R44 at the Mooiberge Farmstall between Stellenbosch and Somerset West on Monday. Flooding, blocked roadways and power outages have been reported in various parts of the metropole with damage to property reported in Kleinvlei, Ravensmead, Goodwood, Strand, Riverside, Bonteheuwel, Belhar, Maitland and Bellville South.

Flooding at the Ethembeni informal settlement in Khayelitsha. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Informal settlements in Delft, Khayelitsha, Nomzamo, Crossroads, Philippi, Gugulethu, and Nyanga are among the worst affected. Liesl Van Der Schyff · Strong winds and heavy rains cause havoc as an intense cold front persists across Cape Town According to the City’s Disaster Risk Management, during the last 24 hour measuring period, rainfall stations in the Cape Metropole recorded between 34 mm and 123 mm of rain in a short period which severely tested the capacity of the storm-water systems.

Marion Crescent in Ravensmead is flooded as a result of overnight rains. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA) Lavis Drive in Bishop Lavis is completely flooded. Video: Armand Hough/African News Agency The Sanctuary Shopping Centre in Somerset West is also flooded after the heavy rains. Videos: Ayanda Ndamane African News

