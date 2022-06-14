CapeStorm: Pics and Video

Cape Town - Strong winds and heavy rains are causing havoc as an intense cold front persists across Cape Town.
Flooding, blocked roadways and power outages have been reported in various parts of the metropole with damage to property reported in Kleinvlei, Ravensmead, Goodwood, Strand, Riverside, Bonteheuwel, Belhar, Maitland and Bellville South.
Informal settlements in Delft, Khayelitsha, Nomzamo, Crossroads, Philippi, Gugulethu, and Nyanga are among the worst affected.
According to the City’s Disaster Risk Management, during the last 24 hour measuring period, rainfall stations in the Cape Metropole recorded between 34 mm and 123 mm of rain in a short period which severely tested the capacity of the storm-water systems.
Lavis Drive in Bishop Lavis is completely flooded. Video: Armand Hough/African News Agency
The Sanctuary Shopping Centre in Somerset West is also flooded after the heavy rains. Videos: Ayanda Ndamane African News
