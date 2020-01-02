Capetonians upset by high ticket prices camp out in CBD ahead of minstrels' parade









File picture: David Ritchie / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Kaapse Klopse lovers have been camping along Darling Street since last Saturday to ensure they have a good view of the minstrels’ annual parade through the city’s streets this Saturday. They say they have taken up their positions early because they can’t afford this year’s increased prices for the performances at Athlone Stadium. Kensington resident Nazeema Africa and her elderly sister, Nariman Boltman, have been watching the parades for the past 12 years. “To be honest, we have a lot of grandchildren and we must have a nice spot to watch the minstrels in the city; and we can’t afford to take them (grandchildren) to Athlone Stadium this year because the prices of the tickets have rocketed,” said Africa. “It was R50 for adults and R20 for pensioners and kids last year at the stadium. This year, the prices are R90 for VIP seats, R65 for adults and R35 for the kids.

“If we must pay for four grandchildren, where is the money going to come from for the food, etc? That’s why we prefer to come and camp out here in Cape Town this year.

“If we didn’t come here to camp, then the children and my daughter, who is disabled, would not be able to see the minstrels properly.”

Boltman, in bemoaning that pensioners had to pay R90 for VIP seats, said: “Why must they charge pensioners so much money when they have no other income except their pension?”

Kaapse Klopse Karnaval director Muneeb Gambeno defended this year’s price increases, saying the prices were R60 per adult (not R65), R35 for pensioners and children, and R90 for the VIP seats.

“I think the prices are still affordable, relative to the cost we incur for organising the event, which costs us about R450 000 a day, times seven days.

“Last year, we had complaints from people who said they had tickets but couldn’t find their seats because other people had claimed their seats for friends by putting blankets on them.”

Gambeno said this year, organisers had tried to counter this unlawful claiming of seats by introducing 1 000 VIP seats.

Cape Times