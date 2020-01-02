They say they have taken up their positions early because they can’t afford this year’s increased prices for the performances at Athlone Stadium.
Kensington resident Nazeema Africa and her elderly sister, Nariman Boltman, have been watching the parades for the past 12 years.
“To be honest, we have a lot of grandchildren and we must have a nice spot to watch the minstrels in the city; and we can’t afford to take them (grandchildren) to Athlone Stadium this year because the prices of the tickets have rocketed,” said Africa.
“It was R50 for adults and R20 for pensioners and kids last year at the stadium. This year, the prices are R90 for VIP seats, R65 for adults and R35 for the kids.