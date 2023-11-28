Card scammers arrested after high-speed chase

Point-Of-Sale devices, along with two-way radios and a security cap were among the items found following the arrest of two suspected card scammers in the city centre. “A search of their vehicle uncovered a calculator with double-sided adhesive tape still stuck to the underside. It is believed to have been used in a previous incident in Sea Point where a foreign tourist was instructed that it was a device on which they were obliged to enter their card's secret pin code,” according to Safety and Security JP Smith.

The drama unfolded on Black Friday when Law Enforcement officers patrolling in Green Point noticed a suspicious vehicle in an area that was recently a target of various ATM crimes. When they began following the vehicle the occupants set off at speed as soon as they noticed the officers. “Calling for additional backup, a high speed chase ensued through Prestwich Street, into the CBD and into Bree Street where additional units had arrived. They were able to successfully blockade the suspects’ vehicle.

“Both suspects were quickly surrounded but in their efforts to escape they tried in vain to resist arrest. The officers overpowered both suspects and successfully detained a 38-year-old male, residing in Kenilworth, and his accomplice, a 34-year-old male residing in Gugulethu. “The rental vehicle that had been used in their get-away was found to be fitted with false number plates.” Additional efforts were being made to link the suspects to several other registered cases, said Smith. This enforcement success showed the greater context of how criminals target the tourism industry in various forms within Cape Town, he said.

The City’s enforcement services together with the private banking sector and the police have formed a collaboration against the increase of ATM related crimes. “More than this, our SSIU and our Strategic Information Management Services (Sims) are working closer than ever before with the National Prosecuting Authority and the Specialised Commercial Crimes unit. “This is to ensure that those arrested face the full might of the law. It is a commitment to the local tourism sector as we recognise the vital role it plays in our local economy,” said Smith.