Case against DA councillor Grose struck off court roll

Cape Town - After two years, the Bellville Commercial Crimes Court has struck the fraud and money laundering case against DA councillor Nora Grose off the roll. For almost two years the matter has been subjected to numerous postponements for “further investigation.”

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila confirmed the decision on Thursday: “The matter against Nora Grose was struck off the roll.” Ward 23 councillor Grose and co-accused Reuben Swartz were currently out on R10 000 bail and faced charges of fraud and money laundering, relating to allegations of misappropriation of City funds intended for food relief in 2021. It is also alleged that Grose and Swartz, chairman of the South African Religious Civic Organisation, conspired to divert aid funds from the City to a church in Table View, to which some City officials were said to be connected.

The Hawks said the funds amounted to R170 000. DA MP Emma Powell said: “To date, the NPA has failed to provide the Commercial Crimes Court with any substantive evidence in relation to the charges brought against councillor Grose. Magistrate Sonnenberg specifically noted that the excessive delays have been a complete waste of time for all parties concerned. The City have repeatedly stated that internal investigations have accounted for all related funds and that according to their records, no monies were laundered or misappropriated.”

She said Grose will now pursue all available legal options to recover damages from those who have maliciously driven aggressive misinformation campaigns in relation to the charges. Grose wrote to the DA’s Provincial Executive Committee (PEC), “noting that in the best interests of the party, she has voluntarily taken the decision to step aside from Party related activities until such time as she has cleared her name in a Court of Law.” DA Western Cape chairperson Jaco Londt said Grose will be allowed to fully participate in all the party's activities.

Grose did not respond to questions by deadline. GOOD secretary-general, Brett Herron said the decision to prosecute, and when, was the constitutional duty of the NPA. “The documents that were anonymously delivered to my offices, and which I handed to the Hawks, were prima facie evidence that a crime had been committed. I hope that Grose will have her day in court so that she can present her defence and clear her name,” said Herron.

ANC leader in the City, Banele Majingo said their issue remained the “hypocrisy and being biased” by the DA towards councillors of colour. “It is the prerogative of the State to drop the charges against a defendant. The second issue we had a concern about who was footing of the bill for a person who is criminally charged for money laundering by taxpayers.

“The argument that she laundered money in the line of duty is laughable. “While we were raising these concerns, we understood the presumption of innocence,” he said. City spokesperson, Luthando Tyhalibongo said the City was considering its options and still needed to determine the total legal costs incurred.