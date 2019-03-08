Caster Semenya Photo: EPA-EFE

Cape Town – South African Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya has been voted the 2018 Most Influential Young South African in the third edition of the annual ranking poll by international rating firm Avance Media in partnership with 1000 African Voices and VIPI State. Semenya, who was nominated in the sports category for her outstanding achievements in athletics across the globe, got her massive endorsement after winning a heavily contested poll among 100 most influential young South Africans nominated across 10 different categories.

Simenya, a global champion and middle-distance runner, began her career in 2008 by winning gold in the World Junior Championship and Commonwealth Youth Games.

She has continued to excel, becoming one of the most important female athletes on the African continent.

The ranking, launched in 2016, has been won by comedian and TV personality Trevor Noah (2016) and EFF spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (2017). Semenya is the first woman to be awarded the coveted title of the Most Influential Young South African for 2018.

Following closely in the 2018 ranking are 2017 winner Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, actress Nomzamo Mbatha, Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque and National Association of Democratic Lawyers’ Zincedile Tiya, who were voted among the top 5 most influential young South Africans.

Sharing insights about this year’s polls, Avance Media managing director Prince Akpah said the ranking had been instituted to highlight the work of young South Africans contributing in diverse ways to the advancement of development in South Africa and across Africa.

Avance Media runs the same initiative in Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana and Cameroon, in partnership with various organisations. It is expected to release a global ranking this year.

Cape Times