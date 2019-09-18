Interpol panellist Paul Stranfield and Minister of Police Bheki Cele at the Interpol 2nd Global Drugs and Illicit Substances Trafficking Conference at The Westin hotel in Cape Town yesterday. Photo: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Police Minister Bheki Cele has called for international co-operation by all Interpol member countries to share resources and information for a more proactive approach in the war against drugs. Cele spoke at the opening of the Interpol 2nd Global Drugs And Illicit Substances Trafficking Conference, held at The Westin hotel in the city yesterday.

South Africa, together with Interpol, is hosting the three-day conference under the theme “pushing frontiers for the effective global drug enforcement”.

The conference has attracted around 400 delegates from 194 member states comprising law enforcement officials, experts and representatives of key regional and international bodies which play a critical role in the fight against illicit drug trafficking.

The conference aims to understand current and emerging drug threats globally, while raising awareness on the role of cryptocurrencies and the Darknet as a market place for drugs and contraband.

“The envisaged outcomes include strengthening co-operation at national, continental and international levels, and to address supply reduction of illicit drugs, with the aim of curbing this crime.

“Drugs are a menace to society, drugs are destroying economically- viable youth, drugs are a big contributor to violent crimes; hence this gathering hosted on African soil is crucial in developing world-standard solutions,” Cele said.

“The recent acts of violence in South Africa, which were widely covered on international media platforms, were very unfortunate and regrettable.

"However, the subject of drugs and illicit activities must be singled out and be dealt with decisively. Interpol must take a lead in that space and ensure that all Interpol member countries are protected from drug smuggling, no matter who is involved, be it locals or nationals from other countries; crime is crime.”

The vulnerability of South Africa to illicit drugs was a grave concern, Cele added.

“The illegal flow of narcotics brings with it other forms of organised crime that undermines the stability and security of the country.

“It is through reaching ‘new frontiers’ that we as Interpol member countries must at this conference strengthen not only our relations, but our resolve to once and for all dismantle the illegal drug networks worldwide.”

Whether by land, air, sea or the web, there were new and innovative ways of concealing narcotics by transnational organised crime, and their methods were constantly evolving, he added.

Since September 1993, when South Africa became an Interpol member country, its relationship with the organisation had been progressive, strong and determined, Interpol president Kim Jong Yang said.

“Ultimately, the long-term objective is to focus on dismantling criminal networks behind the flow of illicit drugs. And it is therefore imperative to delve into all the spheres and channels of their involvement, in a dynamic and ever-changing policing environment globally.

“While organised crime may have permeated all forms of routes used for trade and other socio-economic purposes, its increasing misuse of the digital space needs ever more precision- thinking by law enforcement.

“Most recently, complexities of virtual currency usage to support the global trafficking of illicit drugs and substances, as well as the illegal access to firearms by violent groups, pose severe challenges to international police co-operation. But all these challenges only strengthen the resolve of law enforcement.”

Cape Times