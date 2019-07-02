Police Minister Bheki Cele Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Police Minister Bheki Cele and community policing forums (CPFs) were yesterday locked in a meeting to discuss strategies on how to curb gang violence before schools reopen next week. This after the province experienced a spike in gang violence, with the latest being two men found dead in Bonteheuwel and Mitchells Plain yesterday.

The man in Bonteheuwel was found with stab wounds and appeared to have been attacked with a concrete slab.

The Mitchells Plain cluster CPF, together with about 50 people, had picketed outside the offices of the provincial police department in Green Point at the weekend, and called on Cele to place the provincial police service under administration.

Mitchells Plain cluster chairperson Lucinda Evans said the closed meeting with Cele yesterday provided an opportunity for them to air their grievances.

“We made it clear in no uncertain terms that we demand the SANDF to be deployed.

‘‘We made it clear this was not a politicised move but a non- partisan appeal from the communities to intervene before schools reopen,” Evans said.

Cele’s spokesperson, Reneilwe Serero, said: “The Ministry of Police will not be commenting at this stage. We are in the process of finalising a few matters and will provide a detailed response in due course.”

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Yesterday around 9.50am, Lentegeur police were busy with patrols at the R300 off ramp and AZ Berman Drive, Lentegeur, when they found the body of a 23-year-old man.”

No one has been arrested and anyone with information about the incidents can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

