Cele not ready to apologise for telling crime activist to ‘shut up’

Police minister Bheki Cele doesn’t intend apologising just yet after being found guilty of breaching the MPs code of conduct during an SAPS imbizo where he told crime activist Ian Cameron to “shut up”. During a media briefing on Tuesday, Cele said he “did not agree” with the decision of the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests, which found that he had breached the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interests for National Assembly and Permanent National Council of Provinces Members.

The committee recommended to the National Assembly that Cele enter an apology in the House for his conduct toward Cameron. “There are steps which we will be taking going forward. The matter will be taken on review because we do not agree (with the recommendation made),” said Cele. Responding to Cele’s comments, Cameron said: “I think it’s quite sad that minister Cele will now get involved in reviews and appeals, instead of doing what should be done to change the crime picture in South Africa.

He shouldn’t be getting involved in a sideshow, and if I were him I would just acknowledge by apologising and see what I can do to change the fact that 70 people get murdered per day in South Africa.” An irate Cele was captured shouting at Cameron and “wagged his finger” at him and went further to warn Cameron, saying in a threatening tone “don’t provoke me". According to the committee, it was alleged that Cele “did not behave in the calm and dignified manner required by the high office he holds”.

The Ethics Committee said it had viewed footage relating to the complaint, and it showed Cele becoming irate. Meanwhile, in SAPS feedback on Operation Shanela – which has been in effect for the past few months to target violent crime countrywide with simultaneous policing operations in and around crime-heavy policing precincts – Cele confirmed they are “saturating” areas across the Cape metropole.

This was especially so in Gugulethu and the Cape Flats.He confirmed that roadblocks held in Gugulethu had stabilised the area, and that this visibility will be maintained. “As we sharpen our responses to crime, thugs are becoming more brazen and trying to unleash fear and terrorism in communities such as Gugulethu, Manenberg and Ravensmead, where we have seen shootings resulting in multiple deaths. “The shootings have been ruthless, killing women and children, professionals, breadwinners, and even one of our own, Warrant Officer Lindela Mraqisa, was not spared.”

However, hours after he made the remarks, three people were killed in yet another shooting, but this time in Mfuleni on Tuesday. Six armed men approached the three victims aged 29, 30 and 44 at around 3pm while they were sitting in their vehicle at Fountain Heads in New Beginnings, Mfuleni and opened fire, killing all three on the scene. The suspects fled in a Toyota Avanza and were yet to be apprehended.