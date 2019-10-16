So said licensed fireworks vendor Marlin Johnson, who also said the Hindi community was not consulted prior to the City’s decision to forego all designated firework discharge sites.
Yesterday, the City did an about-turn regarding its decision and said the Athlone Stadium parking lot was now the venue for Diwali.
“After the news broke on social media, I called Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith because we had known nothing about this decision.
"Smith assured me he had consulted role-players, but when I checked with our main priest, he knew nothing about it. Nobody was consulted during this process.