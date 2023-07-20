Chefs with Compassion gives back with 104 000 litres of soup on Mandela Day

Chefs with Compassion has again achieved an incredible milestone, this time cooking more than 104 000 litres of soup for those who needed a warm meal on Mandela Day. The initiative was driven by a diverse group of cooks, chefs, community caterers, NPOs, individuals and corporates, all united by the selfless spirit embodied in the legacy of Mandela Day.

The target of 67 000 litres of soup was not only met but significantly exceeded, with an a total of 104 360 litres cooked by 114 registered participants. Founding director for Chefs with Compassion, Chef Coo Pillay, said that more than 400 000 people across the country who might have otherwise gone hungry received a nourishing cup or bowl of soup. The largest volumes were contributed by Chefs with Compassion's existing hubs.

In Durban, the hospitality and restaurant industry embraced the campaign through the KZN committee of SA Chefs, in partnership with SA Harvest, which provided essential ingredients and logistics support. A total of 25 kitchens participated, with contributions ranging from 20 to 720 litres, the largest being from Talksure. “The SA Chefs Association demonstrated exceptional support, with outstanding participation from the KZN, Free State and Gauteng regions. Some of the country’s largest hotel groups were significant contributors, with the Marriott International Group continuing its fourth year of support, alongside the participation of Southern Sun and City Lodge.