Child rapist gets life imprisonment; another child rape case awaits him

A 40-year-old Du Noon man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of a minor relative, also infecting her with an HIV strain. He will be back in court next month for the rape of another young relative, allegedly perpetrated while he was out on bail.

The man was handed a life imprisonment sentence for rape, and 10 years for attempted murder at the Cape Town magistrates court this week. According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, sexual offences prosecutor, Ruwayda Badrudeen, told the court the accused raped the then seven-year-old victim, as she lay on the couch watching television. “She did not tell anyone about what happened, as she saw him as her uncle. A few weeks later, she was taken to a local clinic as she was not feeling well. Medical examination discovered that she had sexually transmitted diseases (STD), with HIV tests coming back negative.

She did not reveal what had happened and the doctor requested that she be brought back a few weeks later, for further tests. The second HIV test came back positive,” he said. Ntabazalila said while the now convicted rapist was out on house arrest and went to live with his brother, following a delay in lab results, he allegedly raped his brother’s nine-year-old daughter and will appear at Cape Town magistrates court on November 6 in connection with this case. Ilitha labantu welcomed the sentence handed down.

Spokesperson, Siyabulela Monakali said they were following six other cases in Dunoon in court involving children sexually assaulted this year. “So it seems as if there is something seriously happening in the area and we are deeply concerned by the high prevalence of violence perpetrated against children. We have a deep dissatisfaction with the way at which rape cases are handled by the justice system. We are also making a call for an element of urgency when it comes to these cases, this incident took so long to reach this stage and that's a concern. “We can't imagine the trauma that (the victim) went through and has to relive.

“This man shouldn’t have been out on bail especially around children where he repeated the offence,” he said. Molo Songololo director, Patric Solomons said: “Unfortunately we do see many cases where the families opt to resolve these matters internally, but we urge everyone to sound the alarm on rape and prioritise child safety. The child now has lifelong trauma, although it's difficult to intervene in people’s homes, but communities should also be on the lookout for any strange behaviour because these things happen and are a reality in many communities.