Child rapist sentenced to 90 years’ imprisonment

Western Cape police management has lauded the investigation and prosecution team behind the successful conviction of a child rapist who was handed a hefty 90 year sentence for his crimes. Police spokesperson Christopher Spies said the 46-year-old man was sentenced in the Oudtshoorn Regional Court on Thursday.

In October 2019, investigators attached to the Mossel Bay Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit (FCS) began their investigation following allegations of rape and sexual assault reported to the police by the victim’s mother. “Investigation into these incidents revealed that the man, a family friend, visited their residence at Hartenbos near Mossel Bay where he violated two minors, 10 and 11 years of age at the time. “These incidents were perpetrated over a period of time, between 2014 and 2019,” Spies said.

The suspect was arrested soon after the initial report. He was found guilty on six charges and sentenced to 90 years’ imprisonment of which 20 years will run concurrently for two counts of rape, resulting in an effective 70 years direct imprisonment. Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile praised those involved in ensuring a lengthy incarceration.