Cholera-related deaths climb to 15 in SA

Cape Town - Cholera-related deaths have risen to 15, with more people hospitalised in Gauteng, prompting Health Deputy Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo to visit the affected area on Monday. The department announced on Saturday it had received reports of people suffering from gastrointestinal symptoms in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

This led to more than 50 people being admitted at Jubilee Hospital for medical care. Initially six patients lost their lives, but by Sunday the death toll had risen to 10. Capacity at the Jubilee District Hospital had to be increased to help deal with the outbreak.

The health department confirmed the cumulative number of positive cholera cases had also increased in the Free State. About seven more cases were detected in Vredefort and Parys. Provincial and district outbreak response teams have been dispatched to affected communities to further investigate the source of the outbreaks.

Dhlomo was joined by Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo to conduct a site-visit in the Hammaskraal area in efforts to assess the matter and intervene. “The government is working on a long-lasting solution to address the supply and water quality crisis in Hammanskraal and neighbouring areas,” said Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale. The department urged the public to take extra precautionary measures and maintain proper hand-hygiene as the country experienced an outbreak of diarrhoeal disease or gastrointestinal infection, and the rising number of laboratory-confirmed cases of Cholera.