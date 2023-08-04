City accuses Prasa of making u-turn on formal service level agreement

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the City will now follow intergovernmental dispute resolution processes after the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) allegedly refused to sign a service level agreement (SLA) on rail services for commuters. Hill-Lewis said: “A formal service level agreement is a legal requirement under section 11(1)(c) of the National Land Transport Act, and the City has repeatedly requested Prasa to comply with its obligation to conclude this agreement with us. Ultimately, this agreement will also form the foundation for the long-awaited devolution of rail to the metro, and all the benefits this will bring for Cape Town residents in desperate need of an affordable, safe, and reliable rail service.

“But Prasa has informed us – in late July – that they will not sign and commit to a binding service level agreement at this stage given the current state of rail services. “This is neither acceptable nor lawful, and the City now has no choice but to proceed with formal dispute resolution processes.” Mayco member for urban mobility Rob Quintas said City officials have held extensive engagements with Prasa on the matter.

“We are disappointed about Prasa’s about-turn after their initial willingness to discuss a service level agreement. Given the sorry state of passenger rail, it seems Prasa’s rationale is that they are not in a position to commit to even basic performance criteria at this stage. Instead, Prasa is proposing a non-consequential memorandum of understanding be developed which would not legally bind them to specified service levels. “This is not acceptable, as the standing memorandum signed in 2015, has not had the desired accountability effect on Prasa and the national government,” Quintas said. While Prasa did not respond to questions by deadline on Thursday, residents occupying the railway line said they are set to meet with Prasa next week to discuss their relocation requirements.