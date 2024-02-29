City brings its own expertise to help in frantic search for Joslin

The City dispatched its resources to Saldanha Bay on Thursday in efforts to bolster the search for missing Joslin Smith after police pulled back resources. Investigators, K9 unit search dogs, drones, Marine Unit members, boats, and experienced volunteers were among the resources deployed.

It has been more than a week since the seven-year-old disappeared from her Middelpos home. The Grade 1 Diazville Primary School learner was last seen on February 19, wearing a light blue T-shirt and light blue denim shorts. She has a birthmark on her right arm. Saldanha Bay mayor Andrè Truter wrote to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis requesting assistance.

“I hereby request the urgent assistance from the City of Cape Town in the search for little Joslin Smith of Middelpos, Saldanha, who went missing on Monday. The search for little Joslin was discontinued by the SAPS yesterday due to depletion of resources. It would be greatly appreciated if you can assist us with the following resources at your earliest convenience,” the letter read. Hill-Lewis granted the support with mayco member JP Smith and the team sharing images in Saldanha. “Our officers are already on the ground to support the search effort for Joslin. As parents ourselves, it is extremely painful and distressing that this little girl is still missing. We pray she is found soon. We are glad to contribute these policing resources following discussions with mayor Truter late yesterday evening,” said Hill-Lewis.

Smith expressed confidence with the search team saying they have extensive experience in assisting police, as well as search and rescue expertise. Joslin Smith, aged seven. “We know these officers will bring valuable skills to the search effort. We initiated workstreams between municipalities to ensure that we are able to respond when called upon,” he said. Local communities, child right activists, politicians and organisations from areas across the Western Cape have been active in the search.

Cape Times · Search for Joslin Smith continues Provincial police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said their teams were still working around the clock to locate Joslin. However, the search has been scaled down as no trace could be found even though all avenues and resources have been exhausted. Saldanha Bay municipality, the PA and other organisations have issued rewards for information that could lead to Joslin being found.