Cape Town – Residents who own and operate electricity-generating solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in their homes have until May 31 to register their systems after the City extended the deadline from February 28. Although there was no charge for registering solar PV systems, a fee would, however, be applied to residents who failed to register their systems by May 31, said mayoral committee member for energy and climate change, councillor Phindile Maxiti.

“The R6 425.90 service fee for the removal of unauthorised small-scale embedded generation will only be applied in cases where residents fail to register their system with the City by May 31, 2019.

"Residents should note, however, that there may be costs associated with ensuring that the system is either compliant or off-grid,” he said.

He said registration told the City where a system was connected and confirmed the quality of the installation so that staff and contractors would not be electrocuted when working on it.

“The main reason that registration is required is to ensure the safety of our staff and to supply electricity to all customers at certain quality standards,” said Maxiti.

“Information on where these systems exist can also be used for electricity demand control, quality of supply management and for planning future investment in electricity infrastructure.

“We sincerely hope that residents will make use of all of the assistance on offer with the registration process.

“It is clear we are moving towards a system of national registration, and it is the City’s intention as far as possible to assist residents with this transition within the confines of legislation.”

Formal registration of small-scale embedded generation (SSEG) would become mandatory in future, according to draft national legislation, said Maxiti.

He said it had always been a legal requirement that systems generating electricity and that were connected to the City’s electricity network be authorised by the City prior to being connected.

Cape Times