City fines government for ignoring hijacked buildings

The City of Cape Town has issued fines to the National Department of Public Works (DPW) following long-term efforts to have conditions addressed at two hijacked sites owned by the national government. The sites are at 2 Keizersgracht Road, District Six, and 1 Jan Smuts Drive, Maitland.

Both properties have been formally declared problem buildings. Signage has also been erected informing the public of the action being taken by the City in response to ongoing drug and crime complaints from the public. Following investigations by the City’s Problem Building Unit, contravention notices were issued to DPW with an order to correct violations of the Problem Building By-Law 2019.

The City may further consider appointing an administrator for the buildings, with the cost to be billed to the national government. If the buildings cannot be restored, it may be necessary to approach a court to authorise the sale or demolition of the buildings. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the properties are a source of drugs and crime complaints from the public. “The problem building declaration is an important step, especially to ensure that life-threatening safety issues are addressed at these buildings to avoid fatal consequences such as with the Marshalltown fire in Johannesburg.