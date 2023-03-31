City gives Belhar Police Station the green light

Cape Town - The City has approved the transfer of land to the national government for the proposed construction of a new Belhar police station, a move which residents have applauded. The recommendation from mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was tabled at a council meeting on Wednesday for final support, a few days after the mayoral committee approved it.

According to the recommendation report dated March 22, a portion of ERF 27040 is to be transferred to the Department of Public Works with conditions. “A purchase price of R4 950 000, excluding VAT, and being 25% of the full market value of R19 800 000, be payable. “The purchase price is to be adjusted by 5% per annum compounded annually on a pro rata basis, commencing from six months after the date of valuation from April 1, 2022, until the date of registration.

The valuation is to be reviewed if not implemented within 36 months from date of valuation, September 30, 2024. Rates and municipal charges, if applicable, be levied,” the report stated. Belhar, a community affected by crime and gangsterism, has been waiting for a fully flexed police station for more than a decade. According to Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen, Belhar had a ratio of one officer for every 1016 residents.

Police have been crammed in a building that has less than five holding cells with many cases and suspects having to be transferred to neighbouring areas like Bellville South. Ismael Arnold, spokesperson for the Community Policing Forum (CPF) said they were hoping that the bigger police station comes with more resources and personnel. “The CPF found out about the plans last year and supported them.

However, we do feel it would have been better if the location was central to accommodate all residents of Belhar. As it stands the police station is understaffed and needs more support services like sexual offence victim rooms. The area’s population has been growing over the years and so is crime,” he said. Belhar ward councillor Willie Jaftha said the community was “so excited about this project”. ANC councillor Delmaine Cottee added that their party welcomed that the land would be used for a police station.

“In the past few years and also two weeks ago a number of innocent people were killed due to gang shootings in the area. “Almost every day gunshots are heard going off in the area. At the weekend the body of a woman who was also raped was found dumped in an open field. “The area has become a haven for criminals, the police station is much-needed in the area. We heard about the deployment of more leap offices in areas, but since their establishment we don’t see them in Belhar,” he said