City of Cape Town calls for comment on R3bn for rates relief

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s Budget, tabled for the 2020/21 financial year, again proposes a comprehensive social package of more than R3 billion for qualifying residents and pensioners who are 60 years old and above. The public are encouraged to comment on this proposal as part of the City’s public participation process on the Budget, which is primarily being conducted through telephone and online channels until May 2, 2020. Residents will need to meet various criteria to be considered for assistance, relating to their monthly income, employment status, whether they are a pensioner or receive a social grant, and whether they are a full-time occupant of their home. "Our social package is there to assist our more vulnerable residents with rates and service charges. It is part of our commitment to being a well-run and caring city. "Residents, who don’t qualify for rates rebates or indigent benefits, but that are in arrears with their municipal accounts, do not need to struggle financially on their own.

"Representation can be made to the City for those who are struggling to pay their municipal accounts, to enter into an agreed arrangement/instalment plan to pay off their arrears. Account payments remain vital to help the City function during this time.

"The City is dependent on income from rates and services to ensure service delivery. Please pay your dues to help us function and fight COVID-19.

"As always, we ask our customers to act proactively. Ignoring the problem does not make it go away, especially when you consider there is help on offer.

"Please also have your say on our social package and comment by 2 May, 2020," said Ian Neilson, the City’s mayoral committee member for finance.

To view the Draft Budget please visit https://bit.ly/2Ul5Pvm

To have your say, forward comments to [email protected]

Cape Times