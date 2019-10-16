In a complaint to the City, he said the trend was both a waste of electricity and taxpayers’ money.
City Mayco member for energy and climate change Phindile Maxiti said the lights were left on for construction purposes.
“There are fibre optic contractors working in the area and leaving the street lights on during the day, while the contractors are digging, makes it easier to identify damage to cables.
"Once the fibre optic contractors move out of the area, the department will restore the lighting back to normal.”