City of Cape Town explains why street lights are left on during day









File photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Plumstead resident Deon Jerome has raised the alarm on apparent inconsistent street light scheduling in the suburb as lights burn all day and night while others stay off for days on end, he said. In a complaint In a complaint to the City, he said the trend was both a waste of electricity and taxpayers’ money. City Mayco member for energy and climate change Phindile Maxiti said the lights were left on for construction purposes. “There are fibre optic contractors working in the area and leaving the street lights on during the day, while the contractors are digging, makes it easier to identify damage to cables. "Once the fibre optic contractors move out of the area, the department will restore the lighting back to normal.”

However, Jerome said the problem had been ongoing for the past two years or so, and he had reported it many times.

“Each time it is repaired, it lasts a few weeks and then the fault is back and must be reported again. On Friday evening last week, I noticed that the lights in our street were out yet again. Simultaneously, the lights in other roads in the vicinity are burning all day and night, wasting electricity and taxpayers’ money.

"On Saturday, October 12, I reported the matter to the electricity department. On Monday, around mid-morning, an electricity department truck drove slowly through the area and disappeared. As yet, nothing has been done.

"The lights that were on 24/7 are still burning and the lights that are off did not come on last night, resulting in a dangerous situation which criminals like,” said Jerome.

He called for an investigation into the matter.

On this Maxiti said: “Our notification history does not show an abnormality in the Plumstead area at this time. However, we will carry out the necessary checks once the contractors move out of the area. Currently, there are approximately four contractors working in the area.”

Cape Times