Ian Neilson, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Finance Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has encouraged account holders not to wait until the last minute and rather pay their accounts as soon as possible to avoid possible debt management and legal action. In a statement on Thursday, the City said it's calling on all account holders to settle their accounts before year-end or face debt management actions which could negatively impact them over the festive season. "Debt actions have been intensified, especially against frequent defaulters and those who are able to pay but choose not to do so. "As always, the City has programmes in place to assist its vulnerable residents who genuinely do not have the means to pay.



"We are appealing to all account holders to pay their outstanding debt ahead of the holidays, especially to prevent services from being cut off over the holiday period due to non-payment," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Finance, Ian Neilson. "There’s no need for those who are struggling financially to do so alone. Hoping that the debt will go away or ignoring the problem is not the answer, and there is help on offer.



"As a caring city, we make allowance for residents who are unable to pay for basic services to make representation to the City for relief, and for those who are struggling to pay their municipal accounts to enter into an agreed arrangement/instalment plan to pay off their arrears."



The busiest time of the year for account payments has traditionally been the middle of November and the December months. This increased activity can however lead to longer waiting periods at City facilities.



"It may take a longer period of time to finalise transactions at our walk-in centres during December. This is why it is important for account holders to be proactive, not to wait to pay their accounts and instead ensure that accounts are settled before going away during the holiday period," said Neilson.



"Account holders may return from their end of year holiday to find that their account is overdue and their water and/or electricity supply has been restricted or disconnected.

"In these cases, it is important that account holders make payment as soon as possible so their supply can be reconnected."

Neilson added: "The City thanks all of those customers who are making a positive contribution to our city by continually settling their accounts. The culture of payment is vital for the sustainability of our city."



Ways to pay

If account holders are not able to settle their account in full and would like to pay their account over a period of time, they are encouraged to proactively visit their nearest City facility to make an interest-free payment arrangement.

The City encourages account holders to use other options, including its online e-services portal, to pay their accounts to avoid the queues at City facilities.

Other payment options available to account holders include paying online using their bank’s website or via ATM, at Nedbank or South African Post Office branches, or at Checkers, Pep, Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Spar, U-Save and Woolworths shops. Account holders should be sure to take a copy of their municipal account with them.

The City is already listed as a beneficiary with all major banks, so account holders do not need to load bank details when paying online.

Account holders can also register with www.paycity.co.za or www.easypay.co.za to pay accounts.

To pay via ATM, account holders can simply contact their bank to add the City as an ATM beneficiary.

Account enquiries

If account holders have any questions related to their account, they can call 0860 103 089 for more information. Account holders should keep the reference number they’re provided with to track the progress of their query.





