City officials back in court for alleged tender fraud

Cape Town - The eight people who are out on bail in connection with alleged multimillion-rand tender fraud in the municipality’s housing portfolio are expected back in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday. This as the City’s internal forensic report into the matter of the tender in question, 243Q, has been shared with police, something anti-crime activist Hanif Loonat and Cape Coloured Congress (CCC) leader Fadiel Adams have welcomed. The City has been accused by opposition parties and Loonat, of ducking and diving in making the findings public.

Initially the City had said forensic reports were classified as confidential in terms of the City’s records management policy. This policy is aligned to the National Archives Act. It also recently said that the report was the subject of a police investigation and remained confidential.

Loonat expressed hope that if the report was with the police it could possibly be presented to the court. “We are hoping it’s presented in court, that way it would be public. “We have been told that the City’s forensic team was initially delaying handing over the findings. It is startling that the City refused to share the findings with us as complainants but could share it with the individuals of the company who are appearing in court.

“Also, we found further information about tender 243Q that came to light which was shared with police on Wednesday,” he said. Last year Loonat blew the lid on the alleged R300 million tender fraud that saw the arrest of eight people, including officials in the DA-led City and directors of several local businesses in the construction sector. The City confirmed on Thursday that the forensic report in question had been released to the police but refuted claims of sharing it with any other person.