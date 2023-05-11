City snubbed us, say frustrated Manenberg residents

Cape Town - A group of frustrated residents from Manenberg, mostly from the indigenous group tjatjie, have accused the City of failing to honour their agreement to meet and engage with them on their grievances this week. The group said instead of officials from the City, they were greeted by the police and law enforcement when they arrived at the Manenberg housing office on Tuesday, where they said the meeting was to take place.

They said they wanted to engage City officials on issues including the abuse of public funds, threats of evictions, and electricity deductions that were impacting residents. The City on Wednesday it has extensive sub-council and ward structures that are in place to ensure community collaboration and engagement. A community leader, Gatto, said councillors who committed to being part of the meeting were absent when they arrived.

“When we got there we were told that the manager has just left although he was supposed to be part of the meeting. The councillors who also committed to being part of the meeting were also absent, as well as officials from the City. “They agreed to the meeting but were absent when we arrived there. More than that, the gates were all closed. Then they called the police and law enforcement to deal with the matter. But they also left because they couldn't understand why they were there in the first place,” he said.

“The issues the community wished to raise with the City relate to continued abuse we, as indigenous people, face at the hands of the City. “Among the issues we wished to discuss were land dispossession, economic exploitation (rent, water, rates bills), electricity deductions without the consent of residents, threats of evictions, unhelpful and disrespectful staff, violence and division inflicted by the City .” Gatto said they had approached the SAHRC to intervene.

In an email to the organisation, the SAHRC advised that the matter be referred to the Public Protector, citing that matters involving maladministration in public service, including failures to engage in public participation, fell within their jurisdiction. The City said it had an open door policy and welcomed constructive and positive engagement. “A small group of mostly minors came to the Manenberg housing office (on) May 9. The City has an open door policy and welcomes constructive and positive engagement.“

The City has extensive sub-council and ward structures that are in place to ensure community collaboration and engagement.“ Ward councillor Aslam Richards said he was open to discuss and engage on matters affecting residents. “I have requested that they bring specific issues of service delivery to my attention. We have also opened up engagement with the organisation on many occasions, on a sub-council level along with various departments,” he said.