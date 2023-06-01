City staff under siege, at mercy of armed criminals

Cape Town - The Cape Flats Safety Forum has raised concerns over much-needed service delivery, after a sharp rise in robberies aimed at City staff. This follows a recent incident involving a Water and Sanitation operational team who were robbed of their cell phones, valuables and money at gunpoint on their way home from work on Saturday.

The team had spent the day unblocking drains and sewers, responding to call-out requests from residents in and around the city centre, the City said on Tuesday. The City said that during the incident, senior operational supervisor driver, China Dabongo headed out to Samora Machel, Nyanga and Gugulethu for a 8pm drop-off. While disembarking in Samora Machel, they were targeted by three gunmen who held up the City vehicle, demanding that all valuables in the team’s possession be handed over to them.

More on this Three City staff robbed at gunpoint

Cape Flats Safety Forum chairperson Abie Isaacs said that the robberies are hindering the “much needed” service delivery in local communities. “As Cape Flats Safety Forum we are concerned when services get stopped specifically when workers get robbed in certain areas on the Cape Flats. We, however, request corporate and other institutions to work closely with community structures in respective areas to try and curb these brazen, unacceptable attacks,” he said.

Mayco member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien said that it is “unacceptable” that it has become a norm for many City employees working at the front line of service delivery, to have “life-threatening experiences” while trying to make an honest living. “In the current financial year, more than R34 million has been incurred by the Directorate for safety interventions. This includes escort services provided by the Law Enforcement Department. Unfortunately, it is impossible to provide private security every day for every eventuality.

“We need to start recognising these unsung heroes as role models living within our communities. They are not only City employees, but mothers and fathers providing for their families through physically taxing work. Communities can work together with the City to protect those who commute in this way, by having a zero tolerance for attacks on City vehicles transporting workers in their area,” he said. Police did not respond to questions by deadline on Wednesday. Residents can anonymously report incidents by contacting Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211. Alternatively the City’s toll-free tip-off line can be reached at 0800 110 077.