Deputy mayor Ian Neilson Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Ratings agency Moody's has changed the City of Cape Town's rating from negative to stable. The City of Cape Town said in a statement on Monday afternoon it was due to its management of the drought crisis and its efforts to avert Day Zero.

The development of the City's Draft Water Strategy, of which the public participation period for comment on the strategy closed at the end of last week, was also a factor, it said.

"The Moody's report affirms the City's Baa3/Aaa.za ratings, which are underpinned by Moody's view that the City administration will maintain its historically robust financial performances, as well as its conservative debt management," the City said.

"Good rating opinions are crucial for prudent financial planning as the better the rating, the lower the interest charged on debt."

For the 2017/18 financial year, the City received its 15th unqualified audit opinion from the auditor-general.

Moody's also believes the City can maintain its liquidity profile in the next three years, despite the intention to fund 34% of its capital expenditure from its own funds. Debt levels will remain lower than its rated peers in the country, the Moody's report states.

Almost 50% of the City's R25bn capital expenditure plan will be invested in water and sanitation infrastructure, including water intervention strategies. These are intended to further insulate Cape Town from future shortages, the Moody's report said.

"This rating and analysis is great news for Cape Town, its residents, businesses and investors. It shows that the City administration is moving in the right direction to enhance Cape Town’s future resilience while at the same time it acknowledges that this City as well as its people overcame one of the greatest crises in its history.

"It was able to do so because of the strong management of the metro, its level of professional skills and spirit of partnership that saved the day," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Finance, Ian Neilson.

For the 2017/18 financial year, the City received its 15th unqualified audit opinion from the Auditor-General – a feat of note for a South African municipality – the City said.

See https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-revises-the-outlook-of-the-City-of-Cape-Towns-PR_395926

Cape Times