City urged to step up in Hangberg ‘housing crisis’

The City has initiated eviction proceedings against several Hangberg families living on three plots of land. The matter was heard in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday before being postponed to October 23.

The families, some of whom have lived in brick homes on the land for five years, said they now had to find legal representation. Speaking on behalf of the residents, community activist Roscoe Jacobs said: “The City has continuously failed the Hangberg community when it comes to addressing the housing crisis. For several years there has been all talk and no action in terms of housing projects in Hangberg. “Most projects have been in concept phase for years, now close to the election suddenly there is some movement. The community does not trust the City, because even when the City was ordered by the courts to build houses on two plots of land, they instead built an electricity and recycling depot on the land.