City urges public to celebrate responsibly this festive season to prevent injury

Western Cape residents have been cautioned to celebrate safely and responsibly this festive season as December 2022 saw the Mitchells Plain District Hospital’s (MPDH) emergency centre treat 1 009 patients for a range of injuries, the vast number of them for stabbings, blunt force assault and motor vehicle accidents. This comes as Premier Alan Winde and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen visited the emergency centre (EC) at MPDH at the weekend ahead of the festive season.

With it being the end of the month, which coincided with the annual Mitchells Plain Festival, health-care staff were on high alert and the EC was already a hive of activity by the early evening. Within just a few minutes, during the visit, two men were rushed to the hospital with stab wounds. They were quickly and expertly attended to. MPDH executive officer Evan Swart said that of all the patients treated at the facility during weekends, between 50% and 60% are trauma-related cases. He added that the hospital treats about 5 000 people every month despite immense challenges. “We all support each other, that is how we cope. We have some of the best doctors and nurses, and we will always do our level best to maintain our standards.”

Winde has appealed to all Western Cape residents to celebrate responsibly. “This is a time of joy and inclusion and so we should all show respect for one another,” he said. Meanwhile, through a partnership between the Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education (Aware.org), the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and the online accommodation booking platform Daddy’s Deals, drivers have been warned that if they choose to drink and drive this festive season, they are likely to stay for free. The campaign raises awareness of the dangers of irresponsible alcohol consumption to drivers and other road users and aims to reduce the road crash rate and death toll on South Africa’s roads during this December and January.

Aware.org managing director Carmen Mohapi explained that behind a tongue-in-cheek initiative is a very serious message: these holidays, don’t drink and drive. “The campaign’s road safety warnings are inspired by typical travel ads. We hope that the contrast between the blunt key message – drunk drivers stay for free – and a relaxed tone of visuals and supporting messages will help South Africans pause, think, remember our advice, and ultimately act responsibly after having drinks. “While we anticipate to see measurable impact with the summertime safety drive, road safety is one of our priority areas throughout the year. Driver sobriety is vital 24/7 in order to protect drivers, passengers and pedestrians,” said Mohapi.