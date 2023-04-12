Claims of negligence as CPUT students face eviction

Cape Town - The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) says its residences are full, after a group of students occupying a building at the Catsville Residence in Salt River penned a letter accusing the university of negligence.

The group of about 40, who are mostly returning students, were initially sleeping illegally in halls and corridors at the District Six campus while accommodation outcomes were pending. The students forcefully moved to the Catsville Residence early last month, claiming they were promised accommodation. However, the university refuted this claim, saying the majority of the students did not qualify for accommodation, but that the student housing staff were working around the clock to vet and process students who were occupying common areas.

“Most of us have been here for more than a month, yet there's no progress. We are frequently threatened with eviction from the building and have nowhere to go. One of the students messaged the head of department of CPUT residence and this was his response: ‘I answered you that there is nothing we can do; it's up to you what you need to do’. This is after we asked what we should do now because we are being evicted.

“We have no food... and we have absolutely no access to the student residence facilities such as kitchens and bathrooms, yet we are expected to academically perform to the best of our abilities. We need help,” the students said. CPUT spokesperson, Lauren Kansley, said the institution had vetted and placed hundreds of students who arrived at the university with no application for residence. “The students that are left in the area you mentioned have been vetted and found to be un-eligible for a placement. This is because they do not qualify academically, live within the 60km catchment area or have disciplinary exclusions.

“We are placing about ten students who have been found to be eligible but unfortunately our residences are now full and we are calling students on in-service training to see if they still require their rooms,” said Kansley. She said the process was time-consuming but that the university was committed to placing eligible students, adding that it has been communicated to the rest that “they will not be assisted”. “CPUT is able to assist in excess of 18 000 students in campus housing.