Claremont matric pupil proud to have never missed a day of school









Zaine Perry Cape Town – Claremont High School matric pupil Zaine Perry doesn’t know what it’s like to miss a single day of school since Grade 1. He attributes this exceptional feat to his heightened sense of dedication, love of learning and appreciation of fellow pupils. “I feel that dedication is key to anything we do in life. Without this, one cannot achieve the goals one has set oneself. “I have shown dedication and commitment in achieving this (feat) and hopefully this will stand me in good stead for my future,” said the 18-year-old. Perry received the Claremont High School Special Achievement Award and an Academic Honours Award on Saturday at Westerford High School in Newlands.

“Yes, my parents did encourage me to a certain extent, but definitely did not have to force me to get up in the morning to go to school. I did this as it was the correct thing to do.

“I was just lucky that I was not a sickly child - the occasional cold, (but) nothing a Flutex couldn’t sort out.”

His mother, Michelle Perry, said she and her son’s father, Dino Isaacs, were more than proud of him.

She said their child had exceeded their expectations.

“His full attendance fascinates us. Zaine is an extremely dedicated, loyal and hard-working child. His compassion and humility to others and animals amazes us,” she said.

Five years earlier, the youngster had received an award from St Mary’s

Primary School for completing his schooling there without missing a single school day.

“There is always a new challenge at school, and I sometimes go because I miss my friends,” he said.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said Perry’s achievement at both schools were “unusual, seeing that some learners fall ill at some point in their school careers.

His commitment is commended and I would be interested to know his secret to good health”.

Perry has applied to study medicine, or for a Bachelor of Science degree (BSc) in marine biology/biochemistry at UCT.

He has also been conditionally accepted to study for a BSc degree in physics/laser physics at Stellenbosch University.

Cape Times