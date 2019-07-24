File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – With job creation and access to employment opportunities serving as primary ways in which to tackle poverty, #ActionAgainstPoverty was the theme behind the Garden Route Careers Exhibition, which took place this week at the Port of Mossel Bay. The Transnet National Port Authority (TNPA), together with Nestlé South Africa and the Mossel Bay Municipality, hosted more than 30 public and private exhibitors to interact with attendees and showcase careers, study and bursary opportunities to more than 700 Grade 9 to 12 pupils.

High schools in attendance included Sao Bras Secondary, Hillcrest Secondary, Point High, Groot-Brakrivier Secondary, Indwe Secondary and South Cape College. Speaking at the expo, Port of Mossel Bay harbour master Captain Vania Cloete acknowledged the country’s high unemployment rate and how difficult it was for many South Africans to access opportunities in the tough economic climate.

“We, as TNPA, know that we cannot take action against poverty without creating jobs and enabling people to access economic opportunities.

"People need platforms like the Garden Route Careers Exhibition to give them access to potential employers and job opportunities,” Cloete said, adding that the exhibition was part of TNPA’s corporate social investment activities, geared toward promoting awareness of port activities, and career and business opportunities.

Port manager Shadrack Tshikalange said it was important for youth to have an idea of a path they wanted to take.

“As pupils, you need to make yourselves attractive to employers and desirable in a competitive marketplace. That means gaining qualifications and skills to better enable you to find jobs.

"I also want to encourage you not to view your circumstances as a deterrent. Economic hardship can be a stumbling block, but it can also be a stepping stone if you are willing to dig deeper and work harder to overcome these personal challenges,” Tshikalange said.

At the end of the month, the port will be handing over two Smart Boards to Great Brak Secondary School, along with sanitary pads collected at the recent Port of Mossel Bay Charity Fishing competition, which raised R7 000 and 200 packs of pads.