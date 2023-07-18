Collapsed hiker saved by passing Good Samaritan

A woman who collapsed while descending Platteklip Gorge at the weekend has thanked the good Samaritan who helped save her life. Wilderness Search And Rescue WSAR said EMS paramedics responded to the base of Platteklip Gorge early on Saturday morning after receiving reports of a collapsed hiker.

“The hiker and her family had hiked up Devil’s Peak and were descending Platteklip Gorge when she suddenly fainted,” WSAR said. Two passing hikers immediately realised the urgency of the situation and stopped to assist. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) commenced, and an urgent call was made to the WSAR emergency number. According to the hiker, Lizel Kosny, as her husband was attempting CPR, he told her that a woman with blonde hair, her significant other, and their dog stopped by to assist.

“The lady didn't walk past, she stopped and assisted with the resuscitation until I became lucid again, by providing among other (things), sugar ice tea and winegums, she also called the paramedics whilst my husband was performing CPR and coordinated getting the medics to the right location. “The cardiologist told us today that had they not managed to get me breathing when they did, I would probably not be here writing this message,” Kosny said. She said she wanted to thank her saviour personally: “Lady, I do not know who you are, I cannot remember you or what you did, but I would really like to meet you and personally thank you for helping save my life."

Kosny was assisted down the path to the waiting ambulance and driven to hospital. Contact the WSAR emergency number on: 021 937 0300 To support WSAR visit: https://wsar.org.za/support-us/