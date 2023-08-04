Collective approach needed to fight GBVF, says Cogta Minister

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Thembi Nkadimeng called for intensified efforts and collaboration to create a society where all individuals, regardless of gender, can live free from violence and discrimination. Nkadimeng was speaking at the “End Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) 100-Day Challenges” team virtual media briefing on Thursday which covered projects undertaken to address GBVF in communities.

Nkadimeng said it remains important to work towards ending the GBVF pandemic, not just during Women’s Day or Women’s Month, but for the entire year. “I take this opportunity to celebrate the incredible achievements and contributions women in our society have made while recognising the challenges they continue to face. StatsSA clearly indicates that, in South Africa, almost 60% of our families are led by women. So women build society and the South African population has credible men and women, having raised them from being girls and boys.

“As a department we have taken significant steps to address GBVF and promote women's empowerment. We have established a dedicated unit for gender to play a crucial role in localising the national strategic plan but also to ensure that we create meaningful collaborations with provinces and municipalities to move this further beyond the department,” she said. The minister detailed some of the key areas of focus in the 100 Days Challenge, including improving community safety measures such as ensuring well-maintained public spaces like parks, community halls, functional streetlights, and the establishment of trust committees to ensure the safety of women, girls and communities. “The 2021/22 pilot phase of the 100 Days Challenge in municipalities yielded impressive impact results that reinforced our belief that there is a potential of collaborative and collective action and if it's done correctly, it can effect positive change,” she said.