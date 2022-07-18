Come let’s talk: Holomisa calls for urgent meeting with Speaker over Farmgate scandal

Cape Town - UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has asked National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to urgently convene a meeting with parties in Parliament to brief them on the issues surrounding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm. Holomisa wrote his letter following reports that SAPS commissioner Fannie Masemola authorised the use of police resources to find the suspects in the alleged theft at Ramaphosa’s farm two years ago.

Story continues below Advertisement

He wrote his letter after the DA and ATM made requests for a parliamentary probe into the theft on Ramaphosa’s farm, but Mapisa-Nqakula turned them down. Holomisa said there was no doubt that the issue was of national importance affecting the country’s image. “The UDM would however now suggest that you call an urgent meeting of the leaders of political parties represented in Parliament, as representatives of those who elected the president, to brief us on the issues surrounding the theft at the President’s farm.

“It would be useful if the head of government business and the head of state security could join such a high-level briefing so that the country is not caught napping as it was last year,” he wrote in his letter dated July 18. Holomisa said leaders of parties might have practical suggestions on the handling of the Phala Phala saga. “We are cognisant that, ordinarily we would ask to have such a meeting with the president, but given the circumstances, it makes sense to rather approach your office to arrange for this to happen with the attendance of the deputy president,” he wrote in his letter.

Story continues below Advertisement

Holomisa wrote his letter on the same day the EFF demanded that Ramaphosa answer the 31 questions sent to him by suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in connection with the theft of dollars on his farm. The questions were sent just before Mkhwebane was suspended by Ramaphosa when she instituted an investigation into alleged breach of the Executive Code of Ethics. The investigation was sparked by ATM leader Vuyo Zungula’s complaint after former State Security Agency director Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges in connection with the theft of millions of dollars on Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm two years ago.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ramaphosa was granted an extension to answer the questions by the Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka when he could not meet the June 22 deadline. In a statement, the EFF said the extension was expiring on July 18. “The EFF therefore calls on Ramaphosa to desist from trying to portray himself as a victim of bullying and intimidation, and respond to the clear and direct questions regarding Phala Phala.

Story continues below Advertisement

“His attempts at creating a smoke-screen that there is a witch-hunt against him are failing dismally in the face of coherent and logical interrogation by the public,” the party said. Speaking at the SACP congress on Friday, Ramaphosa said he would not allow the allegations to deter him from what needed to be done to rebuild the economy. “I will not allow this to deter me, to discourage me from the work that I have to do. I will not be intimidated, nor distracted, nor bullied into submission,” he said.