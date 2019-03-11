Stalwart community activist and teacher from Hanover Park Roland ‘Roly’ Jethro died on Sunday after losing his battle against cancer.

Cape Town – Community activist and teacher Roland “Roly” Jethro died of cancer on Sunday at the age of 58. Jethro was born in Genadendal where he grew up and attended Emo Weeder Primary. He also Spes Bona High in Athlone, before moving to Hanover Park.

Fellow activist and friend Chris Ferndale on Sunday said Jethro cared deeply about people and was a founding member of the community-based School Environmental Education Programme (Seep) and the progressive, non-racial Western Province Mountain Club.

“He was central to the development of the Seep programme, which developed into a highly successful tool to educate learners in environmental projects.

“He was also involved in various youth organisations in Hanover Park, such as the Young Christian Students,” said Ferndale. He was also a keen angler.

Jethro - who married long-time partner Rosie Subramony last month - taught at Bonteheuwel’s Nerina High School, Hanover Park’s Mountview High and the Gugulethu Comprehensive, and was fluent in English, Afrikaans and Xhosa, said Ferndale.

“He was also a librarian and a committed teacher, who supported his students and colleagues. In the last 18 months, he taught English and history in Saudi Arabia.

“He was a committed activist and was deeply saddened by what happened to our democracy, and especially the corruption in our country,” added Ferndale.

Jethro graduated at the University of Durban-Westville with a fine arts degree and majored in English at the University of the Western Cape with a BA higher diploma in education.

Jethro was part of community-based organisations for most of his youth and adult life, and gained a wide range of experiences and skills.

He facilitated the establishment of the Informal Settlement Network and the Western Cape Backyarders Network.

He was also a former chairperson of the Western Province Schools Cross- Country Association, co-founded and chaired Seep, and developed an extensive portfolio of programmes focused on youth at risk, particularly in urban and peri-urban townships.

He facilitated and trained young inmates at the B5 Juvenile Correctional Centre at Pollsmoor Prison.

Other activities included having been a school department head for social science, and involvement with UCT, the Centre for Justice and Security and the Community Organisation Resource Centre as community network development officer.

Cape Times