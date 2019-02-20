File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A 29-year-old man has appeared in court after he allegedly stabbed his brother to death at their home. The men are the sons of community activist Moriedah Dien.

Cops from Muizenberg Police Station were called to Jasper Street in Sheraton Park near Steenberg at 7pm on Monday, where the man allegedly stabbed his 40-year-old brother in the chest.

The victim died at hospital and cops arrested the younger brother at the house. On Wednesday, Moriedah said her sons were quiet by nature and both suffered from “a mental illness”.

She had earlier attended the court case of her son at the Muizenberg Magistrate's Court. She said she was not in a position to comment any further.

Just hours after the incident, Moriedah took to Facebook and posted: “Today, a tragedy happened at my house but I am at peace and still love all my kids still the same.”

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel André Traut confirmed the incident and said: “The victim, who sustained a stab wound to the chest, was taken to Retreat Day Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“A case of murder was registered at Muizenberg SAPS and is being investigated.

“The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was arrested on the scene and appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrate's Court.”

Daily Voice