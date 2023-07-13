Community projects urged to apply for funding opportunities for Mandela Day

The National Heritage Council of SA (NHC) is marking Mandela Month with a call for ubuntu initiatives to apply for available funding. Mandela Month marks the commemoration of the life and legacy of late former president Nelson Mandela since his passing ten years ago.

The call will remain open for the entire year until all the provinces are covered. Qualifying projects should be humanitarian in nature and do not have to be heritage-related, the NHC said. “Non-profit making organisations are invited to submit proposals to make a difference in their disadvantaged communities.

“The projects should be directed towards the betterment of the lives of the less fortunate as a gesture and reinforcement of emulating Mandela’s quest to revive the philosophy of ubuntu in society. “Some examples of projects could be to provide basic food supplies to destitute families, school clothing, hygiene packs, etc. “The call will remain open for the entire year of 2023 until all the provinces are covered.

“The applications will be evaluated on a first come, first serve basis. “It is therefore advisable for prospective applicants to send their proposals as early as possible for consideration,” the NHC said. Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town’s libraries will do their part with storytelling sessions, among other things, to spread joy to their communities.

“Our librarians are leading the charge this Mandela Day by following the example set by Madiba of compassion, acceptance and care. “Although everyone is asked to give 67 minutes to serve, our librarians live this spirit of nation building every day. “I encourage our patrons to get involved and do their part in not only giving to others, but also supporting our librarians,” said mayco member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross.

Interested NPOs are requested to visit the NHC website – www.nhc.org.za – for more information and criteria on qualifying for support in its ubuntu initiative. Email: [email protected] or contact 012 748 3949 for enquiries. City Library activities to commemorate Mandela Day, include: