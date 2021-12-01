Company that donated cattle to Zuma probed

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Tuesday revealed that the Hawks and the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) are investigating the company that donated a herd of cattle worth R1.5million to former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead. Mkhwebane said she had obtained evidence sourced independently and which was also provided to her showing that it is apparent that Zuma did receive 25 Bonsmara cattle and one bull from Agridelight.

She said this was confirmed by the payments made for the cattle by Agridelight, the delivery of the cattle and the submission of the company’s managing director, Bolokang Derrick Montshwe. “Although Montshwe contends that he personally donated the cattle to the former president, his use of Agridelight’s FNB account, and not his personal account, to pay for the transaction does not support his version,” Mkhwebane said. She added that the matter pertaining to the Agridelight’s flow of funds under Montshwe’s management was receiving the attention of the law enforcement agencies and that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) and the AFU were seized with the matter.

In her report, Mkhwebane said the Hawks in North West informed her investigation team that they were currently investigating Agridelight and alleged gratutities paid to various individuals. Mkhwebane said that in July the AFU informed her investigation team that it was still probing Agridelight, as well as alleged gratifications made to various individuals. Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee complained to the public protector after the Media reports that the herd of cattle meant for emerging farmers was instead delivered to Nkandla as a gift to Zuma from his political ally, former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo.