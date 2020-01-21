The tribunal last week dismissed the price-fixing and collusive tendering case against Tourvest Holdings and Trigon Travel.
Gavin Stevens, of Tag Travel, under which Trigon Travel operates, said the company’s innocence had been vindicated.
“We were happy to assist the tribunal in arriving at its conclusion and to be able to prove that there was no collusion between ourselves and Tourvest.
“As we were recommended as the preferred bidder, this has cost the company a huge opportunity to grow its client base in the Western Cape, and allow it to be a meaningful player in the public space.