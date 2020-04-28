Concern as Epping drug firm reopens despite nearly 100 workers testing positive

Cape Town – Epping-based pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is set to reopen despite 99 workers testing positive for Covid-19. The drug firm closed its doors temporarily last week after a visit from the Department of Labour and calls by the SACP to cease operations because workers felt their lives were in danger. On Friday, GSK human resource manager in Cape Town, Natasha Carnow, said the department had again visited the factory and advised it could reopen. “They have approved the factory can reopen based on the health and safety measures in place on site. Our decision when to open the site is dependent on a number of factors, most importantly to ensure that we feel comfortable that we are offering the best possible protection and support to our employees, while working with our shop stewards to ensure this.” “We have further reinforced measures that were already in place such as the provision of PPE, hand sanitiser, driving staff to and from work, and social distancing. We have deep-cleaned the entire factory and will continue to do so regularly,” Carnow said

She said the company was committed to supporting staff currently in isolation. This included providing essential food and medical supplies as well as full pay.

A staff member, who asked not to be named for fear of victimisation, said only one department was part of the testing process.

“After that they continued as normal, no support or calls, no counselling, nothing. I am not sure if those who did not test have been tested, and what are the guarantees of them being tested,” the employee said.

SACP provincial secretary Benson Ngqentsu said they have noted with concern that GSK has been declared safe by the department, and viewed the reopening as premature and driven by profit maximisation to the detriment of the health and safety of the workers.

“The SACP will engage Cosatu in the province for a visit to the company to see to it that employers take full responsibility for the 99 infected workers. We will make our submission for further safety measures, which include screening of workers before and after work,” he said.

Department of Labour spokesperson Candice van Reenen said officials visited the GSK site on Friday and the inspector lifted the prohibition notice following efforts by the employer to put corrective measures into place.

“This included the realignment of their risk assessment. They presented evidence (certificate) of a deep clean and also realigned their programme of social distancing, which includes the placement of screens between staff.

"The employer has also further undertaken to embark on a training programme for employees. It is expected that they will resume operations this week,” said Van Reenen.

Cape Times