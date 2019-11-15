Cape Town – The brazen attack on top cop André Kay, 54, who was murdered outside his Bishop Lavis home, has left his family and community reeling in shock.





His bullet-riddled body was found in his driveway yesterday morning by his 81-year-old mother, minutes after she heard gunshots.





Kay was attached to the provincial Firearm, Liquor and Second Hand Goods Control Unit (Flash). He was in the police for 32 years.





Kay's niece, Kim Kay, said the family was shocked as they were not made aware of threats made on his life.





"He woke up very early because he had to take his friend to hospital. So at about 6.30am he was ready.





"He got in his car after locking the gate. While reversing out of his driveway, a man approached and opened fire through the window. He was hit in the upper body."





She was informed the gunman fled the scene on foot and then got into a white VW Golf that was waiting for him.





Picture: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA)

"We don't know what could be the motive because he was a person with a big heart, who was respected.





"We never heard him once saying his life was at risk and the perpetrator didn't rob him.





"He was on leave so he didn't have his work firearm with him to maybe fight back. We have so many questions.





"At the moment, we are just focusing on Ma. She lived with him and had to see her son die in that manner," Kim said.





She was alerted to the shooting by other relatives further down the street after they heard gunshots and went to investigate.





"Even after seeing his body at the mortuary, it still hasn't sunk in. It all feels unreal.





"He loved his job, community and family. He was less of a talker and more of a doer," she said.





Provincial police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said all resources, including the Anti-Gang Unit and Flying Squad, have been pulled in, in the hope of making a breakthrough soon.





Potelwa said the motive for the shooting was unknown.





Acting Western Cape provincial police commissioner Sindile Mfazi conveyed his condolences to Kay's family, describing Kay as a dedicated member.