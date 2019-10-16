Cape Town – The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre has noted that Eskom warned it would be implementing Stage 2 load shedding from 9am to 11pm today.
South Africa last experienced load shedding in March this year. With Stage 2 load shedding, 2k000 MW of power is load shed on a rotational basis.
The City of Cape Town said its "customers will be on Stage 1 from 10:00. Be energy wise and switch off your geyser, pool pump and aircon".
Eskom has blamed Wednesday's power constraints on a broken coal conveyor belt at Medupi power station in Limpopo, which cut its power output by half.
In addition, five electricity generating units are unavailable due to boiler tube leaks. It also blamed outages on delays in the return to service of units that were on planned maintenance and said it is struggling with a limited diesel supply.