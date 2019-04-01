Rudi Liebenberg from the Mount Nelson Hotel led the winning team who created a dish of pan-fried hake, seafood curry, smoked salmon tortellini and a tomato salsa. File picture: Supplied

Cape Town – The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa), in partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature's Southern African Sustainable Seafood Initiative (WWF-Sassi), used their recent cook-off to highlight overexploited fish. The cook-off, which took place at the Cape Town Hotel School in Granger Bay, saw 25 chefs showing off their skills to create a dish using sustainable seafood from the Sassi-approved list.

WWF spokesperson Pavitray Pillay said: “Chefs play a key role in transforming the food and hospitality industries to become more sustainable.

"Being sustainable and particularly making informed choices around the seafood they serve not only makes good environmental sense but also good business sense.”

Chefs were divided into teams led by executive chefs Rudi Liebenberg of the Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel, Jocelyn Myers-Adams, representing the South African Chefs Association, Shane Louw of Mont Rochelle, Judi Fourie of the Victoria and Alfred Hotel and Lindsay Venn of Tsogo Sun.

Liebenberg led the winning team who created a dish of pan-fried hake, seafood curry, smoked salmon tortellini and a tomato salsa.

The Vineyard hotel executive chef Carl van Rooyen said: “Fine dining food doesn't need to contain fish on the red list and, with a bit of creativity, can showcase the many exceptional fish species found in South African waters.”

Fedhasa Cape chairperson Jeff Rosenberg said: “The Western Cape hospitality industry is embracing sustainability and responsible tourism.

"The cook-off is just one way to show that we are contributing towards protecting the Western Cape's resources, and reducing our impact on the natural environment.”

